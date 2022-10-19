Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 537,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Albany International has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

