Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 6.85 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3,389.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 399,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 79.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 396,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,301.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 315,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 292,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $7,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

