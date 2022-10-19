Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $6.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,640 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 399,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 396,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,301.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 315,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 292,762 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $7,214,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

