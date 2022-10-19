Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AA stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. 7,326,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $108,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

