Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Shares Down 0.8%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 6,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Alkaline Water Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.

About Alkaline Water

(Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.