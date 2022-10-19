Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 995,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,748,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

