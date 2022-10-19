Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,495,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 593,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,799,802. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

