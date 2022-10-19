Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Trading Up 6.1%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 525,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 869,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Alpine 4 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Alpine 4 ( NASDAQ:ALPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 75.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 154,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 450.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 424,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

