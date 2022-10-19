Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.90.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,951. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,966 shares of company stock valued at $51,376,247. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

