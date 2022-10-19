Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 70,015 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,015 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $229,205,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,765,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 113,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,165. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.