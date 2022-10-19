AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $30.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 103,551 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $949.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. AMC Networks has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $51.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

