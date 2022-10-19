Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Up 6.0% in September

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 32,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 47.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $142,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Amcor by 18.5% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Amcor by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Amcor by 11.0% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 129,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

