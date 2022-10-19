Amedisys (AMED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Amedisys has set its FY22 guidance at $5.23-5.45 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amedisys Stock Up 3.2 %

Amedisys stock opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $91.15 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 576,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

