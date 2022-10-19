American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $29,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. 62,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

