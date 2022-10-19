American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,033. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

