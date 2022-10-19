American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in American Tower were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,073,000 after acquiring an additional 780,746 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMT opened at $197.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.17. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.64.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

