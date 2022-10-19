Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) is Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,500 shares during the quarter. Americas Silver comprises about 7.4% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Americas Silver worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 157,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 9.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 838,844 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter worth about $2,747,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Price Performance

Americas Silver stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,616. Americas Silver Corp has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 83.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. On average, analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAS. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Americas Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.