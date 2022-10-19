Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -388.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.