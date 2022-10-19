Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.06. 3,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,372. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

