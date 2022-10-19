Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amgen were worth $58,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 26.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 3,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 162.6% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.22. The stock had a trading volume of 73,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

