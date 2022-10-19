Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -10.05. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,108 shares of company stock worth $493,451 in the last ninety days. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,750 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,672,000. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,249,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

