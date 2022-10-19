Analysts Offer Predictions for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 2.3 %

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Shares of MSM opened at $78.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323 in the last three months. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.