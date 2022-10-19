Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ: CMCT):

10/12/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/10/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,416. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.