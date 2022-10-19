Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price at $20.50

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 121,237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 837,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

