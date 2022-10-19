Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) PT at $59.13

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.20. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.