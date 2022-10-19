Analyzing Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and Insignia Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.18 -$1.51 million N/A N/A Insignia Systems $19.50 million 0.55 -$3.53 million ($1.66) -3.63

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Direct Digital and Insignia Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Direct Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 185.49%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Insignia Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Insignia Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A Insignia Systems -16.79% -89.33% -32.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Insignia Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Insignia Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

