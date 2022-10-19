Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Animalcare Group Price Performance
Shares of LON ANCR opened at GBX 227 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.60. Animalcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 216.50 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.50 ($4.63). The firm has a market cap of £136.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,416.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00.
About Animalcare Group
