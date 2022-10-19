Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Animalcare Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ANCR opened at GBX 227 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.60. Animalcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 216.50 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.50 ($4.63). The firm has a market cap of £136.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,416.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00.

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

