Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $280.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

