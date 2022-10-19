Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

APOG traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. 111,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $968.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $2,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 29.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 54.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 39.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

