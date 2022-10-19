Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,203 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APEN. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 51.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.27.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.39%. The business had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

