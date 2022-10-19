Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,772,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.