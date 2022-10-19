Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

