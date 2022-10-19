Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.28.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

