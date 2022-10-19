Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 12,923,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 6,381,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).
Arc Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of £37.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.00.
About Arc Minerals
Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zamsort copper-cobalt project; and a 72.5% the Zaco copper project located in northwest Zambia. The company was formerly known as Ortac Resources Limited and changed its name to Arc Minerals Limited in January 2018.
