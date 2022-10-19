Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.11 or 0.27629786 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.