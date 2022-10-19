Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.
FUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Arcimoto to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a negative net margin of 1,350.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.
