Ark Achieves Market Cap of $51.18 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Ark has a market cap of $51.18 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007083 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005382 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004750 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004701 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,931,564 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

