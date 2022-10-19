Ark (ARK) Hits Market Cap of $50.60 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Ark has a total market cap of $50.60 million and $1.41 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00019030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006936 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004763 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,940,564 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.