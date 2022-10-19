ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,150,082. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.

