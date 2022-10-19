Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 48,830 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.