Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,271,000 after buying an additional 77,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $238.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

