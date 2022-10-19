Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $700,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,564,278. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

