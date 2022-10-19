Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $3.19 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.2 %

AIG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. 113,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.