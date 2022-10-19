Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $359,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

