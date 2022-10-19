Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 2,360 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.03. 181,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,474,215. The stock has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.72. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

