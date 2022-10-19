Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 47,450 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 47,450 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,647. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.94, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.56.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,199,280. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

