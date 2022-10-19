Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 48,850 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,850 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.64. 126,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,666. The company has a market capitalization of $362.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

