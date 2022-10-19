Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 50,520 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,520 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 3.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $310.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

