Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 186,160,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,383,262.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE OXY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.52. 581,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,367,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

