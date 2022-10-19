Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Waters were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 568.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 24.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,837,000 after buying an additional 75,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,717,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.63.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,978. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.98 and a 200 day moving average of $314.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

